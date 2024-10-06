Army Reserve Engineers Support Hurricane Helene’s Emergency Efforts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In the midst of coordinating with local, state, and federal agencies, Staff Sgt. Parker Kessel, an Army Reserve Engineer, recounts his experiences responding to Hurricane Helene. Facing severe flooding, power outages, and blocked roads in western North Carolina, Kessel and his team from the 357th Engineer Company sprang into action, answering the call for support in Burnsville, North Carolina (Yancey County).