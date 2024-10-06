Army Reserve Engineers Support Hurricane Helene’s Emergency Efforts

In the midst of coordinating with local, state, and federal agencies, Staff Sgt. Parker Kessel, an Army Reserve Engineer, recounts his experiences responding to Hurricane Helene. Facing severe flooding, power outages, and blocked roads in western North Carolina, Kessel and his team from the 357th Engineer Company sprang into action, answering the call for support in Burnsville, North Carolina (Yancey County).
Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 14:34
Category:
|Video Productions
Length:
|00:01:11
Location:
|BURNSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
