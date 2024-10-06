Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Engineers Support Hurricane Helene’s Emergency Efforts

    BURNSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. William Wratee 

    412th Theater Engineer Command

    In the midst of coordinating with local, state, and federal agencies, Staff Sgt. Parker Kessel, an Army Reserve Engineer, recounts his experiences responding to Hurricane Helene. Facing severe flooding, power outages, and blocked roads in western North Carolina, Kessel and his team from the 357th Engineer Company sprang into action, answering the call for support in Burnsville, North Carolina (Yancey County).

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 14:34
    Location: BURNSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    412th Theater Engineer Command
    HurricaneHelene24

