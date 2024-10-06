Army Reserve Engineers Support Hurricane Helene’s Emergency Efforts

Photo By Lt. Col. William Wratee | Staff Sgt. Parker Kessel (left) and Staff Sgt. Joseph Armstrong (right) from the 357th...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. William Wratee | Staff Sgt. Parker Kessel (left) and Staff Sgt. Joseph Armstrong (right) from the 357th Engineer Company secure a military DR7 II CAT Dozer onto a transport trailer on October 5, 2024, before moving out it to clear debris from a nearby road where residents were trapped. The Army Reserve engineers were deployed early in the morning to restore road access for the local community in Burnsville, North Carolina (Yancey County). see less | View Image Page

Hurricane Helene made landfall along Florida’s coastal bend as a powerful Category 4 storm before weakening to a tropical storm and continuing northward into Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The storm brought severe flooding, strong winds, and widespread power outages, leaving many communities in dire need of assistance.



The 357th Engineer Company, an U.S. Army Reserve unit based in Asheville, North Carolina, played a crucial role in the recovery, clearing roads, removing debris, and helping to restore critical infrastructure. Their efforts included using bulldozers to push aside fallen trees and broken asphalt and transporting quarry rocks to stabilize damaged roads and foundations.



The 357th Engineer Company responded after a call for assistance from Yancey County, where the Sheriff’s Department requested engineer support. In response, the Army Reserve engineers sprang into action.



"Our first priority was making sure we had full accountability of our Soldiers," explained Staff Sgt. Parker Kessel, the senior noncommissioned officer on the ground in Yancey County. "The storm caused major disruptions, including a loss of cell service and blocked roads, but we ensured everyone in our unit was accounted for."



“Once we gained accountability, we were on-site within two hours,” said Kessel. After communication was re-established, the unit began holding daily briefings to coordinate recovery operations. "I posted at 1400 every day at the Reserve Center so any Soldiers arriving could get updates on when and where they were needed."



The unit prepared equipment, including bulldozers and dump trucks, in anticipation of a request for support. "We knew there would be a need, so we got everything ready in advance," Kessel added.



"We mobilized our engineer assets within two hours of the county’s official request. After getting on the ground, we assessed the situation and started clearing trees and debris from houses and roads under Immediate Response Authority," said Staff Sgt. Kessel.



Immediate Response Authority allows military commanders to provide rapid support to civil authorities during emergencies, such as natural disasters or terrorist attacks, without prior approval. It enables military assistance to be deployed quickly when there is an imminent threat to life or property. Typically, Immediate Response Authority support is temporary, bridging the gap until civilian agencies can fully respond.



Approval for the Immediate Response Authority came from the 357th Engineer Company’s commander, Capt. William Callahan. Initially, the company provided two tactical vehicles and six Soldiers for 72 hours, assessing the situation daily for potential extensions.



Further assessments were conducted by the 357th Engineer Company’s higher command, the 412th Theater Engineer Command (TEC), based in Vicksburg, Mississippi. As one of two Army Reserve theater engineer commands, the 412th TEC has command and control of all Army Reserve engineer assets east of the Mississippi River, providing engineering support for military operations worldwide, including combat zones and domestic emergencies.



The storm cut off most access points into the county and surrounding areas, isolating the community. Despite these challenges, the 357th Engineer Company coordinated with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, clearing debris and stabilizing damaged roads. "We integrated with the local team at Mountain Heritage High School which served and the command operation center, and by the afternoon of the first day, we were moving dump trucks and pushing rock to create safe passageways," Kessel noted.



Maj. Gen. Matthew Warne praised the 357th Engineers’ swift response. “I couldn’t be prouder of our engineers and their ability to respond swiftly in times of crisis,” said Maj. Gen. Warne. “Their dedication and readiness to step in when needed most is a testament to their training and commitment to serving our nation and its communities.”



Reflecting on the response, Kessel emphasized the unit's pride in their rapid efforts. "It was a very fast turnaround. We were tired but proud to help. This is our community, and we wanted to make a difference. I'm proud of what we accomplished - helping our neighbors in need."