    WPAFB Snow Parade B-roll

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    The 88th Civil Engineer Group paraded snow removal equipment across the flight line to show off the equipment needed to keep the base operational in winter conditions,Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2024. The vehicles included 12-ton salt trucks and enormous snow blowers to small skid-loader style snow plows. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith and Cliff Thoroughman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 09:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939040
    VIRIN: 241003-F-VE661-1002
    Filename: DOD_110602201
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: US

    Preparedness
    88th ABW
    Snow Removal
    Wright-Patt

