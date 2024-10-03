The 88th Civil Engineer Group paraded snow removal equipment across the flight line to show off the equipment needed to keep the base operational in winter conditions,Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2024. The vehicles included 12-ton salt trucks and enormous snow blowers to small skid-loader style snow plows. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith and Cliff Thoroughman)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 09:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939040
|VIRIN:
|241003-F-VE661-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110602201
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WPAFB Snow Parade B-roll, by Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.