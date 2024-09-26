The shamisen is a 3 stringed instrument created and mastered in Japan, but Kevin Kmetz saw an opportunity to make it a unique challenge for himself.
Raised in Misawa, Kevin made his mark on the world with his music and hopes to keep sharing it with everyone.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2024 20:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|938369
|VIRIN:
|240809-F-EU981-2280
|Filename:
|DOD_110591695
|Length:
|00:05:22
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kevin Kmetz - God of Shamisen, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.