Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kevin Kmetz - God of Shamisen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    08.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    The shamisen is a 3 stringed instrument created and mastered in Japan, but Kevin Kmetz saw an opportunity to make it a unique challenge for himself.
    Raised in Misawa, Kevin made his mark on the world with his music and hopes to keep sharing it with everyone.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 20:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938369
    VIRIN: 240809-F-EU981-2280
    Filename: DOD_110591695
    Length: 00:05:22
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kevin Kmetz - God of Shamisen, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Misawa
    AFN Misawa
    Kubo
    Shamisen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download