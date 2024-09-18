Misawa Air Base celebrates Air Fest every year in September to showcase the aircraft and personnel from the USAF, USN, and JASDF for the surrounding community.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 21:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|937144
|VIRIN:
|240908-F-EU981-2141
|Filename:
|DOD_110571626
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Air Fest 2024 in Review, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
