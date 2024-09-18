AFN Pacific Sights and Sounds - Sannai Jomon Berryland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937141" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sannai Jomon Berrlyand allows patrons to eat as many berries as they want while picking them. Then they're allowed to buy as many raspberries as they can pick. The farm grows blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, and boysenberries.