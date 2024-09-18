Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Pacific Sights and Sounds - Sannai Jomon Berryland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    08.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    Sannai Jomon Berrlyand allows patrons to eat as many berries as they want while picking them. Then they're allowed to buy as many raspberries as they can pick. The farm grows blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, and boysenberries.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 21:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937141
    VIRIN: 240804-F-EU981-3649
    Filename: DOD_110571623
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Pacific Sights and Sounds - Sannai Jomon Berryland, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    AFN Misawa
    Berry farm

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download