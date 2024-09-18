Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Spotlight - Kevin Kmetz

    JAPAN

    08.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    Kevin Kmetz is a resident of Misawa and grew up on Misawa Air Base. After he learned how to play the shamisen, he quickly turned it into a career and was even featured in the movie Kubo and the Two Strings.

    AFN
    Japan
    Misawa
    Shamisen
    Kubo and the two strings

