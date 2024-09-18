Pacific Spotlight - Kevin Kmetz

Kevin Kmetz is a resident of Misawa and grew up on Misawa Air Base. After he learned how to play the shamisen, he quickly turned it into a career and was even featured in the movie Kubo and the Two Strings.
