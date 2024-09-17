Chief Fontaine Spotlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936914" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief Master Sergeant Tessa Fontaine sits down with the 88th ABW PA office to share her story and goals as Command Chief on Aug. 1, 2024. From a new Defender in the Air Force to Base leadership, Chief Master Sergeant Fontaine has led a full career of hard work and challenges. Chief Master Sergeant Fontaine is the Command Chief of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio. Learn about Chief Fontaine's career, leadership philosophy and thoughts on Great Power Competition.