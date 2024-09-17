Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Fontaine Spotlight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Hannah Carranza, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher, Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    Chief Master Sergeant Tessa Fontaine sits down with the 88th ABW PA office to share her story and goals as Command Chief on Aug. 1, 2024. From a new Defender in the Air Force to Base leadership, Chief Master Sergeant Fontaine has led a full career of hard work and challenges. Chief Master Sergeant Fontaine is the Command Chief of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio. Learn about Chief Fontaine's career, leadership philosophy and thoughts on Great Power Competition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 11:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936914
    VIRIN: 240917-F-OU362-1001
    Filename: DOD_110567746
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    88th ABW
    WPAFB
    Chief Fontaine
    Chief Master Sergeant Tessa Fontaine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download