Chief Fontaine Spotlight

Chief Master Sergeant Tessa Fontaine sits down with the 88th ABW PA office to share her story and goals as Command Chief on Aug. 1, 2024. From a new Defender in the Air Force to Base leadership, Chief Master Sergeant Fontaine has led a full career of hard work and challenges. Chief Master Sergeant Fontaine is the Command Chief of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio. Learn about Chief Fontaine's career, leadership philosophy and thoughts on Great Power Competition.
|08.01.2024
|09.17.2024 11:34
|Package
|936914
|240917-F-OU362-1001
|DOD_110567746
|00:03:45
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|0
|0
