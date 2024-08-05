Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Pacific Update: SERE Refresher Training for Pilots

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Dalton Deboer explains the role of the Survival, Evasion, Rescue, Escape(SERE) Specialist Team at Misawa Air Base, Japan, August 6, 2024. Deboer's team provides refresher training for the pilots on Misawa Air Base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 22:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933354
    VIRIN: 240806-N-HW118-1001
    Filename: DOD_110496462
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: SERE Refresher Training for Pilots, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SERE
    Misawa
    Pilots

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download