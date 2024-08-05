Misawa Pacific Update: SERE Refresher Training for Pilots

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Dalton Deboer explains the role of the Survival, Evasion, Rescue, Escape(SERE) Specialist Team at Misawa Air Base, Japan, August 6, 2024. Deboer's team provides refresher training for the pilots on Misawa Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 22:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933354
|VIRIN:
|240806-N-HW118-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110496462
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
