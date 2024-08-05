Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spot: Updating DEERS Online

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.31.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    This spot includes information on how to update DEERS online.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 22:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933353
    VIRIN: 240731-N-HW118-1001
    Filename: DOD_110496444
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spot: Updating DEERS Online, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Misawa
    Personnel Records
    DEERS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download