Sights and sounds video highlighting Tanesashi Coast, Hachinohe, Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 03:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|931182
|VIRIN:
|240717-F-PV484-3045
|Filename:
|DOD_110455369
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 240717-MIS-SNS-Tanesashi Coast-Legate, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
