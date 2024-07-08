Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Spotlight: A1C Dawson Dolly

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    Pacific Spotlight of A1C Dawson Dolly, a team member of the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron's Fuels Management Flight.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 00:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930387
    VIRIN: 240201-N-HW118-1001
    Filename: DOD_110437239
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Spotlight: A1C Dawson Dolly, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fuels
    Misawa
    POL
    Readiness

