    Misawa Pacific Update: SAAPM Color Run 2024

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.29.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    Dr. Kellie Fukumura, the Misawa SAPR Program Manager, talks about the importance of raising awareness about sexual assault prevention and response at Misawa Air Base, JA. Fukumura emphasizes the effectiveness of bringing the community together to promote prevention and response.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 00:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930385
    VIRIN: 240429-N-HW118-1001
    Filename: DOD_110437232
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: SAAPM Color Run 2024, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa
    SAPR
    Fitness
    SAAPM

