Dr. Kellie Fukumura, the Misawa SAPR Program Manager, talks about the importance of raising awareness about sexual assault prevention and response at Misawa Air Base, JA. Fukumura emphasizes the effectiveness of bringing the community together to promote prevention and response.
Date Taken:
|04.29.2024
Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 00:41
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|930385
VIRIN:
|240429-N-HW118-1001
Filename:
|DOD_110437232
Length:
|00:01:00
Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Pacific Update: SAAPM Color Run 2024, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
