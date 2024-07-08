Misawa Pacific Update: Oil Change Classes

Michael Poole, the Assistant Director of the Misawa Auto Complex, talks about the free oil change classes the Auto Hobby Complex offers at Misawa Air Base, JA. The classes promote safety and readiness for base residents.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 00:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930384
|VIRIN:
|240417-N-HW118-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110437231
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
