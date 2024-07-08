Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacific Update: Purple Palooza

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    Alexandria Verissimo talks about the Purple Palooza celebrated during the Month of the Military Child at Misawa Air Base, JA. MOMC exists to celebrate and promote the resiliency of children in military families.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 00:41
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Purple Palooza, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS

    Misawa
    Purple
    MOMC

