U.S. Air Force TSgt John Whitmeyer explains the importance and benefits of bringing the community together to promote fire safety at Misawa Air Base, JA. The 2023 Fire Safety theme is Fire Safety in the Kitchen.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 00:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930379
|VIRIN:
|231018-N-HW118-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110437225
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Fire Week Open House 2023, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT