    Misawa Pacific Update: Fire Week Open House 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.18.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force TSgt John Whitmeyer explains the importance and benefits of bringing the community together to promote fire safety at Misawa Air Base, JA. The 2023 Fire Safety theme is Fire Safety in the Kitchen.

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 00:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930379
    VIRIN: 231018-N-HW118-1001
    Filename: DOD_110437225
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Fire Safety
    Fire Department
    Misawa

