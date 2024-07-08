MISAWA AIR BASE (July 2, 2024) -- Facts about Miss Veedol, the first plane to complete a nonstop transpacific flight. Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon modified Miss Veedol, while being held in Japan, to be able to carry more fuel, and to be able to jettison the landing gear.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 22:40
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|930372
|VIRIN:
|240702-N-NY430-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110437183
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Spot -- Veedol Facts Episode 3, by PO1 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT