MISAWA AIR BASE (July 2, 2024) -- Facts about Miss Veedol, the first plane to complete a nonstop transpacific flight. Looking for a worthwhile aviation record to set, they decided to modify Miss Veedol to make the first non-stop trans-Pacific flight, for which the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun had offered a $25,000 prize. Loaded well beyond the manufacturer's maximum operating weight, on October 4, 1931 (Japanese time), Miss Veedol only barely managed to take off from a specially prepared area of Sabishiro Beach.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 22:40
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|930368
|VIRIN:
|240708-N-NY430-7151
|Filename:
|DOD_110437128
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Spot -- Veedol Facts Episode 4, by PO1 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT