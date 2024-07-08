Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Spot -- Veedol Facts Episode 4

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Haley 

    AFN Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE (July 2, 2024) -- Facts about Miss Veedol, the first plane to complete a nonstop transpacific flight. Looking for a worthwhile aviation record to set, they decided to modify Miss Veedol to make the first non-stop trans-Pacific flight, for which the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun had offered a $25,000 prize. Loaded well beyond the manufacturer's maximum operating weight, on October 4, 1931 (Japanese time), Miss Veedol only barely managed to take off from a specially prepared area of Sabishiro Beach.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    History
    Miss Veedol
    Trans-Pacific flight

