Misawa Pacific Update -- 2024 Misawa Mudder

Misawa Air Base hosted its annual Misawa Mudder Event, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2024. The event was a 5k run through muddy obstacle courses. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|07.04.2024
|07.11.2024 21:22
|Newscasts
|930366
|240704-F-PV484-8994
|DOD_110437109
|00:01:00
|AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
