    Misawa Spot -- Veedol Facts Episode 2

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.26.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Haley 

    AFN Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE (June 26, 2024) -- Facts about Miss Veedol, the first plane to complete a nonstop transpacific flight. Miss Veedol was a 1931 Bellanca J-300 Long-Distance Special and carried 915 gallons of fuel for the flight.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 20:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929664
    VIRIN: 240626-N-NY430-6578
    Filename: DOD_110423386
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    This work, Misawa Spot -- Veedol Facts Episode 2, by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    History
    Miss Veedol
    Misawa City

