Get on the Beach!

Soldiers of the 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion (CAB) trained with the Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF) in Malé, from 5-28 May, 2024. Our soldiers provided the Maldivians with classroom instruction on medical skills, basic infantry tactics, and operational planning procedures. The exercise culminated with the CAB and MNDF training on beach landings and jungle environment infantry tactics.



The Maldives is one of four state partnership programs (SPP) of the Montana National Guard. The SPP successfully builds relationships around the globe, through cooperation, in support of defense security goals.