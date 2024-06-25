Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Get on the Beach!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MALDIVES

    05.28.2024

    Video by Spc. Matthew Williams 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers of the 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion (CAB) trained with the Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF) in Malé, from 5-28 May, 2024. Our soldiers provided the Maldivians with classroom instruction on medical skills, basic infantry tactics, and operational planning procedures. The exercise culminated with the CAB and MNDF training on beach landings and jungle environment infantry tactics.

    The Maldives is one of four state partnership programs (SPP) of the Montana National Guard. The SPP successfully builds relationships around the globe, through cooperation, in support of defense security goals.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 15:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 928723
    VIRIN: 240528-A-JJ857-5943
    Filename: DOD_110407105
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: MV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get on the Beach!, by SPC Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Get on the Beach!

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MTRANG, SPP, 1-163rd CAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT