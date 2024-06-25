Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Get on the Beach!

    MALDIVES

    06.25.2024

    Soldiers of the 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion (CAB) trained with the Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF) in Malé, from 5-28 May, 2024. Our soldiers provided the Maldivians with classroom instruction on medical skills, basic infantry tactics, and operational planning procedures. The exercise culminated with the CAB and MNDF training on beach landings and jungle environment infantry tactics.

    The Maldives is one of four state partnership programs (SPP) of the Montana National Guard. The SPP successfully builds relationships around the globe, through cooperation, in support of defense security goals.

    SPP
    1-163rd CAB
    MTRANG

