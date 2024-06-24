Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MIS-PACUP-Friendship Market 2024

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    AFN Misawa

    The Community Commons on Misawa Air Base hosts Friendship Market at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 4, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 22:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    This work, MIS-PACUP-Friendship Market 2024, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    misawa air base
    misawa
    community commons
    friendship market

