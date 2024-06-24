Airmen from various career fields on Misawa Air Base participate in a survival, evasion, resistance and escape training scenario at Draughon Range, Japan, February 21, 2024. For the exercise, the augmentees were tasked with trying to locate simulated downed pilots in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 22:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|928653
|VIRIN:
|240221-F-PV484-8716
|Filename:
|DOD_110404855
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
This work, MIS-PACUP-SERE training augmentees, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
