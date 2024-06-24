Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MIS-PACUP-SERE training augmentees

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.21.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    AFN Misawa

    Airmen from various career fields on Misawa Air Base participate in a survival, evasion, resistance and escape training scenario at Draughon Range, Japan, February 21, 2024. For the exercise, the augmentees were tasked with trying to locate simulated downed pilots in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 22:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 928653
    VIRIN: 240221-F-PV484-8716
    Filename: DOD_110404855
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    TAGS

    airmen
    sere
    augmentee
    training

