    MIS-PACUP-Bilateral MCA training

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Air Base held its first iteration of multi-capable Airmen training with Japan Self-Defense Forces counter parts from across the region at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 13, 2024. (U.S. Air Forces video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 21:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 928647
    VIRIN: 240313-F-PV484-2317
    Filename: DOD_110404760
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    This work, MIS-PACUP-Bilateral MCA training, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airmen
    bilateral
    MCA
    jsdf

