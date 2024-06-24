Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101 Critical Days of Summer - Sun Safety

    JAPAN

    06.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    While Summer activities can be a lot of fun, it is crucial to keep sunburns and heat-related illnesses as well as dangers related to water, fire, driving, sports and recreation in mind. In this installment, we look at the best advice for protecting yourself from harsh UV rays.

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 21:15
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 928636
    VIRIN: 240619-F-EU981-2976
    Filename: DOD_110404734
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 101 Critical Days of Summer - Sun Safety, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Summer
    101
    101 Critical Days of Summer
    Sun Safety

