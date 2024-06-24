101 Critical Days of Summer - Sun Safety

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



While Summer activities can be a lot of fun, it is crucial to keep sunburns and heat-related illnesses as well as dangers related to water, fire, driving, sports and recreation in mind. In this installment, we look at the best advice for protecting yourself from harsh UV rays.