Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Pacific Spotlight - Jiu-Jitsu

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan (June 20, 2024) -- Senior Master Sergeant Jayson Lyons speaks on his experiences with Jiu-Jitsu and what it means to him as Misawa's only instructor.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 21:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 928514
    VIRIN: 240618-F-EU981-4349
    Filename: DOD_110402430
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pacific Spotlight - Jiu-Jitsu, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Classes
    Spotlight
    Fitness
    Jiu-Jitsu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT