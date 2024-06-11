Latvian Armed Forces conduct Urban Ops

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Latvian Armed Forces conduct urban operations alongside U.S. and Spanish Marines in Latvia, June 10, during exercise Baltic Operations 2024. NATO Allies actively work together to defend against peer adversaries in contested environments through integrated exercises and operations that enhance their ability to operate as a cohesive team to ensure appropriate collective posture of deterrence and defense. Exercises like BALTOPS demonstrate that the maritime partnerships of the NATO Alliance, now operating in its seventh decade, remain as robust and relevant as ever.