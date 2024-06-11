Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spanish Marines Amphibious Operations

    BALTIC SEA

    06.10.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Cameron Edy  

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Spanish Marines from the multi-purpose amphibious assault ship-aircraft carrier Juan Carlos I conduct amphibious operations in Lativa, June 10, 2025, during exercise Baltic Operations 2024. NATO Allies actively work together to defend against peer adversaries in contested environments through integrated exercises and operations that enhance their ability to operate as a cohesive team to ensure appropriate collective posture of deterrence and defense. Exercises like BALTOPS demonstrate that the maritime partnerships of the NATO Alliance, now operating in its seventh decade, remain as robust and relevant as ever.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 06:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927681
    VIRIN: 240610-N-NO901-1010
    Filename: DOD_110386517
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: BALTIC SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spanish Marines Amphibious Operations, by PO1 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BALTOPS24

