Spanish Marines from the multi-purpose amphibious assault ship-aircraft carrier Juan Carlos I conduct amphibious operations in Lativa, June 10, 2025, during exercise Baltic Operations 2024. NATO Allies actively work together to defend against peer adversaries in contested environments through integrated exercises and operations that enhance their ability to operate as a cohesive team to ensure appropriate collective posture of deterrence and defense. Exercises like BALTOPS demonstrate that the maritime partnerships of the NATO Alliance, now operating in its seventh decade, remain as robust and relevant as ever.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2024 06:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927681
|VIRIN:
|240610-N-NO901-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_110386517
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Spanish Marines Amphibious Operations, by PO1 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT