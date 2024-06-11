Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Commercial: 2024 Misawa Father's Day Commercial

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.14.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Hinton 

    AFN Misawa

    Fathers from the Misawa community share their thoughts on how to be a good dad to a new father.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 01:19
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 927512
    VIRIN: 240614-N-KC128-1068
    Filename: DOD_110382417
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Commercial: 2024 Misawa Father's Day Commercial, by PO1 Daniel Hinton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Father's Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT