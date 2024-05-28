Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UTNG Culinary Specialist SFC Steven Anderson- Story

    WEST JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Culinary Specialist Team Lead Sgt. 1st Class Steven Andersen takes a moment to share his experience in meal preparation during annual training at the Army Aviation Support Facility in West Jordan, UT, May 31, 2024.
    (Utah Army National Guard video by Robert Harnden)

    All music and graphics are used in accordance with appropriate license. The appearance of commercial products and/or company logos does not imply endorsement by the Utah National Guard nor the Department of Defense.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 16:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925889
    VIRIN: 240531-N-DA103-9001
    Filename: DOD_110350922
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: WEST JORDAN, UT, US

    TAGS

    Cooking
    Kitchen
    Culinary Specialist
    UTNG
    Army Aviation Support Facility

