SOF Partners practice CQB, marksmanship drills during Eager Lion 24

Green Berets, assigned to 5th SFG (Airborne), train alongside their Special Operations partner forces during Eager Lion 2024 at King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center, Jordan, May 11-13, 2024. Now in its 11th year, Eager Lion addresses common threats to regional security at the operational level and facilitates multilateral training in a demanding environment. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 12:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924486
|VIRIN:
|240511-A-FX870-5169
|Filename:
|DOD_110324350
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|AMMAN, JO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT