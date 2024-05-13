Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Misawa - Commander's Open Line Special Farewell to Chief Blandburg Hot Wings episode

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    This is a special installment of Commander's Open Line which includes the usual command information for the base community, but also a fun hot wing taste test and some extra questions for leadership as we say farewell to Command Chief CMSgt Cheronica Blandburg. Hosted by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, joined by 35th Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Michael Richard, Deputy Commander Col. Matthew Kenkel, and of course, Command Chief CMSgt Cheronica Blandburg.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 21:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:50:31
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    This work, AFN Misawa - Commander's Open Line Special Farewell to Chief Blandburg Hot Wings episode, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COL
    Hot Wings
    AFN Misawa
    Commander's Open Line

