This is a special installment of Commander's Open Line which includes the usual command information for the base community, but also a fun hot wing taste test and some extra questions for leadership as we say farewell to Command Chief CMSgt Cheronica Blandburg. Hosted by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, joined by 35th Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Michael Richard, Deputy Commander Col. Matthew Kenkel, and of course, Command Chief CMSgt Cheronica Blandburg.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 21:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|923484
|VIRIN:
|240509-F-EU981-6396
|Filename:
|DOD_110307232
|Length:
|00:50:31
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Misawa - Commander's Open Line Special Farewell to Chief Blandburg Hot Wings episode, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Misawa Air Base
LEAVE A COMMENT