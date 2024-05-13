AFN Misawa - Commander's Open Line Special Farewell to Chief Blandburg Hot Wings episode

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is a special installment of Commander's Open Line which includes the usual command information for the base community, but also a fun hot wing taste test and some extra questions for leadership as we say farewell to Command Chief CMSgt Cheronica Blandburg. Hosted by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, joined by 35th Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Michael Richard, Deputy Commander Col. Matthew Kenkel, and of course, Command Chief CMSgt Cheronica Blandburg.