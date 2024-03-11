Culinarians from all branches of the U.S. military and three international teams met head-to-head to compete for top honors at the 48th Joint Culinary Training Exercise March 1-8 at the MacLaughlin Fitness Center.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 13:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915529
|VIRIN:
|240308-O-SV016-3039
|Filename:
|DOD_110174367
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Culinary Professionals Learn While They Compete at 48th JCTE, by RYAN SHARP, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military Culinary Professionals Learn While They Compete at 48th JCTE
