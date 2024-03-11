Military Culinary Professionals Learn While They Compete at 48th JCTE

Photo By RYAN SHARP | FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va., Mar. 3, 2024 - American Culinary Federation judge Chef Stafford...... read more read more Photo By RYAN SHARP | FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va., Mar. 3, 2024 - American Culinary Federation judge Chef Stafford Decambra provides valuable feedback and critique to Pfc.Ly Hua, representing team Fort Stewart, after completing her dessert in the “Student Pastry Chef of the Year” event at the 48th Joint Culinary Training Exercise. The ACF Judges are accredited and skilled chefs who have worked and trained in the culinary industry most of their lives. The fair assessment they provide helps these Military Chefs sharpen their culinary skills, learn from mistakes, and gain valuable insights for future competitions as well as day to day operations. (U.S. Army photo by: Ryan Sharp) see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Culinarians from all branches of the U.S. military and three international teams met head-to-head to compete for top honors at the 48th Joint Culinary Training Exercise March 1-8 at the MacLaughlin Fitness Center.



The JCTE is the largest military culinary event in North America, and is sanctioned by the American Culinary Federation. It has grown from its days when it featured only cold foods and was small enough to be hosted in the Gregg-Adams Club. The name has changed a few times, too.





This year, the JCTE attracted more than 150 competitors. The exercise encourages culinary professional development, and improves force readiness across the military, while paying attention to nutrition, workmanship, presentation, concepts, and creativity.





Chef Rene Marquis, ACF president and military veteran, said the JCTE is one of the most important events in these chefs' careers.





“Competitions are the best place to put up food in one, two, or three hours, and then get instant feedback from the judges,” he said. “That’s how you get better at this, it’s no different than running a marathon or a sporting event. You’re only as good as your last event, and these chefs are cooking today to get better for tomorrow.”





Offering troops a unique platform, the exercise allows the chefs to showcase all they are as culinarians. This event gives them a sense of pride and knowledge not found in the field and fleet, said Chief Culinary Specialist Douglas Chatlos, U.S. Navy team captain.



“If they get feedback right after doing their dishes and their meals and getting judged it’s going to stick with them, and that feedback they get to take with them to the fleet,” Chatlos said.





The exercise is known for its rigorous judging criteria, that not only stresses presentation, taste and texture, but also military-specific aspects of food service, such as the ability to cook in the field.





The “Hot Food Kitchen Challenge” is where teams prepare and serve gourmet meals in a simulated Military Kitchen Trailer for 50 guests.





The event develops problem-solving skills, resourcefulness, and resilience, said Sgt. Maj. Kevin Gibson, chief instructor and training directorate for the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence. These are valuable qualities in a combat environment, especially in operational settings where chefs may need to operate in remote or austere environments.





“The MKT event challenges participants to think creatively, improvise with the available equipment and ingredients, and demonstrate their ability to produce high-quality dishes under challenging conditions,” he said. “The MKT event also simulates real-world scenarios where chefs may have to operate an MKT during deployments or field exercises, making it a practical and valuable learning experience for participants.”