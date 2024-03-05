Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Yuma hosts Bull of The Desert Strongman Competition

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jon Stone 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marines and civilians compete during the Bull of The Desert Strongman Competition at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 17, 2024. In an effort to strengthen relations with the local Yuma community, MCAS Yuma held the 7th annual Bull of The Dessert Strongman Competition. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jon C. Stone)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 00:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915237
    VIRIN: 240217-M-QT869-1006
    Filename: DOD_110169258
    Length: 00:06:42
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Yuma hosts Bull of The Desert Strongman Competition, by Cpl Jon Stone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

