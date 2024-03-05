MCAS Yuma hosts Bull of The Desert Strongman Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and civilians compete during the Bull of The Desert Strongman Competition at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 17, 2024. In an effort to strengthen relations with the local Yuma community, MCAS Yuma held the 7th annual Bull of The Dessert Strongman Competition. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jon C. Stone)