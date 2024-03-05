Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Airshow Children’s Expo

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jon Stone 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    Teachers and students from multiple schools in the Yuma District watch a flight demonstration during the Children’s Expo at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, March 8, 2024. The event featured performances of military aircraft and ground equipment as well as educational career displays that allowed children with special needs to enjoy the Yuma Airshow 2024 in a controlled environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jon C. Stone)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 00:06
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US

    USMC
    airshow
    MCAS YUMA
    2024
    children's expo

