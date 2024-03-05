MCAS Yuma hosts 2024 Airshow Children’s Expo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915235" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Teachers and students from multiple schools in the Yuma District watch a flight demonstration during the Children’s Expo at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, March 8, 2024. The event featured performances of military aircraft and ground equipment as well as educational career displays that allowed children with special needs to enjoy the Yuma Airshow 2024 in a controlled environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jon C. Stone)