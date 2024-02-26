Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacific Spotlight: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Japan District Misawa Resident Office

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Hinton 

    AFN Misawa

    A spotlight highlighting U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Japan District Misawa Resident Office's operations in Misawa, Japan.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 02:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 913987
    VIRIN: 240227-N-KC128-7973
    Filename: DOD_110147874
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pacific Spotlight: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Japan District Misawa Resident Office, by PO1 Daniel Hinton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

