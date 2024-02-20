Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Spotlight: Suzette Williams

    JAPAN

    02.05.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    Pacific Spotlight of Suzette Williams, a chapel musician at the base chapel in Misawa Airbase, JA.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 20:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 913565
    VIRIN: 240205-N-WF663-5666
    Filename: DOD_110138905
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    This work, Pacific Spotlight: Suzette Williams, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    base
    chapel
    singing
    music

