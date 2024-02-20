Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacific Update: Freeblades Visit Sollars

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    Minor league hockey team, the Freeblades, visits the students of Sollars elementary to introduce them to the game

    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

