Minor league hockey team, the Freeblades, visits the students of Sollars elementary to introduce them to the game
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 19:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|913559
|VIRIN:
|240112-F-EU981-8091
|Filename:
|DOD_110138818
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Freeblades Visit Sollars, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
