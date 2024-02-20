Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sights & Sounds: Hakkoda Mountains

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    AFN Misawa

    The latest installment of Sights and Sound featuring Hakkoda Ropeway Station, Hakkoda Mountains, Aomori, Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 01:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 913425
    VIRIN: 240129-F-PV484-1001
    Filename: DOD_110137149
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sights & Sounds: Hakkoda Mountains, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    aomori
    snow monster
    hakkoda

