    To Deter and Defend

    NAPLES, ITALY

    10.04.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Cameron Edy  

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    A video showcasing the capabilities and scope of operations for U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa. The NAVEUR/NAVAF mission is to conduct the full range of maritime operations and theater security cooperation in concert with coalition, joint, interagency and other partners in order to advance security and stability in Europe and Africa.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 09:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912220
    VIRIN: 231004-N-DK722-1001
    Filename: DOD_110113021
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, To Deter and Defend, by PO1 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naples
    Italy
    6th Fleet
    Maritime Operations
    Sixth Fleet
    NAVEUR-NAVAF

