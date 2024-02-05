To Deter and Defend

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video showcasing the capabilities and scope of operations for U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa. The NAVEUR/NAVAF mission is to conduct the full range of maritime operations and theater security cooperation in concert with coalition, joint, interagency and other partners in order to advance security and stability in Europe and Africa.