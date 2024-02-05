A video showcasing the capabilities and scope of operations for U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa. The NAVEUR/NAVAF mission is to conduct the full range of maritime operations and theater security cooperation in concert with coalition, joint, interagency and other partners in order to advance security and stability in Europe and Africa.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 09:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912220
|VIRIN:
|231004-N-DK722-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110113021
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, To Deter and Defend, by PO1 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
