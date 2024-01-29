USNS Mercy arrives at NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor's KILO Pier

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Clouds part as USNS Mercy (T-AH-19) arrives at NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor's KILO Pier at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickham. The 1,000-bed hospital ship stopped in Hawaii as it is transits to its homeport after concluding Pacific Partnership 24-1. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific.