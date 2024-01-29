Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Mercy arrives at NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor's KILO Pier

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Video by Jessica McClanahan 

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor

    Clouds part as USNS Mercy (T-AH-19) arrives at NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor's KILO Pier at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickham. The 1,000-bed hospital ship stopped in Hawaii as it is transits to its homeport after concluding Pacific Partnership 24-1. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 14:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911828
    VIRIN: 240130-N-ZK564-1001
    Filename: DOD_110105627
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Mercy arrives at NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor's KILO Pier, by Jessica McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVSUP
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    USNS Mercy

