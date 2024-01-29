USNS Mercy arrives at NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor's KILO Pier

Clouds part as USNS Mercy (T-AH-19) arrives at NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor's KILO Pier at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickham. The 1,000-bed hospital ship stopped in Hawaii as it is transits to its homeport after concluding Pacific Partnership 24-1. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 14:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911828
|VIRIN:
|240130-N-ZK564-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110105627
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
