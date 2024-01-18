Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Potter Fitness Center Trainor Spotlight

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Emilee Darden 

    AFN Misawa

    Potter Fitness Center trainer Anne Huntington explains what a personal trainer does and why she loves what she does.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 23:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911068
    VIRIN: 240110-F-YG491-3342
    Filename: DOD_110093375
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Potter Fitness Center Trainor Spotlight, by SrA Emilee Darden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    bodybuilding
    health
    wellness
    fitness
    Training
    Personal trainer

