    Misawa Pacific Update: Christmas Concert 031223-MIS-CHRISTMAS_CONCERT-PACUP-CONTRERAS

    JAPAN

    12.03.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    Suzette Williams, a choir member, talks about the Christmas concert held on Misawa Air Base, JA on December 3, 2023. This is was a concert held to get members of the Misawa community into the holiday spirit.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 00:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910852
    VIRIN: 231203-N-WF663-9065
    Filename: DOD_110088981
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Christmas Concert 031223-MIS-CHRISTMAS_CONCERT-PACUP-CONTRERAS, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

