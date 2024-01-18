Misawa Pacific Update: Tamale Making 121223-MIS-TAMALE_MAKING-PACUP-CONTRERAS

Robe McDonald, an instructor at Edgren high school, talks about the importance of the tamale making class during the holiday season on Misawa Air Base, JA on December 12, 2023. This tamale making class is held annual at the high school.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 00:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|910851
|VIRIN:
|231212-N-WF663-3583
|Filename:
|DOD_110088980
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
