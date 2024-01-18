Misawa Pacific Update: AFN Open House 181123-MIS-AFN_OPEN_HOUSE-PACUP-CONTRERAS

U.S. Air Force SSGT Benjamin Bugenig explains the purpose of AFN Misawa hosting an open house at Misawa Air Base, JA, November 18, 2023. AFN Misawa is a Defense Media Activity (DMA) radio station stationed at Misawa, JA.
|11.18.2023
|01.22.2024 00:56
|Package
|910849
|231118-N-WF663-3252
|DOD_110088977
|00:00:29
|JP
|1
|1
