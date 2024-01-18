Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Pacific Update: AFN Open House 181123-MIS-AFN_OPEN_HOUSE-PACUP-CONTRERAS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    11.18.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force SSGT Benjamin Bugenig explains the purpose of AFN Misawa hosting an open house at Misawa Air Base, JA, November 18, 2023. AFN Misawa is a Defense Media Activity (DMA) radio station stationed at Misawa, JA.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 00:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 910849
    VIRIN: 231118-N-WF663-3252
    Filename: DOD_110088977
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: AFN Open House 181123-MIS-AFN_OPEN_HOUSE-PACUP-CONTRERAS, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    radio
    base
    open house

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT