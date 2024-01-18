Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Snow Parking Spot 2024

    JAPAN

    01.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    Spot about new regulation on parking during snow season on Misawa Air Base Japan for 2024.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 00:56
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 910848
    VIRIN: 240111-N-WF663-1330
    Filename: DOD_110088976
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snow Parking Spot 2024, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    snow
    parking
    2024

