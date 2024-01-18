Save the Salamanders (Pacific Update)

U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni volunteer with Sustainable Daisen non-profit organization clearing out riverbeds, building ramps and restoring habitats during Operation Save the Japanese Giant Salamander (JGS) in the Nawa River Basin, Tottori prefecture, Japan, Oct. 7-8, 2023. The Nawa River Basin is home to the Sustainable Daisen’s JGS Sanctuary Area where the near threatened salamanders are protected and able to breed safely. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 03:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|910742
|VIRIN:
|231008-M-LO454-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110086452
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOTTORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
