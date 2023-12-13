SERE Specialist, Staff Sgt. Dalton Deboer conducted hands on survival and evasion training for the 35th Fighter Wing’s F-16 pilots, refreshing their navigational skills and ability to survive the elements.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 01:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|908198
|VIRIN:
|231213-F-EU981-7532
|Filename:
|DOD_110051808
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update - SERE Training at Misawa Air Base, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT